Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 10:00 Hits: 3

Pro-Trump candidates are racing to launch gubernatorial campaigns across the country, posing a test for the former president's political brand in a number of key states going into 2022.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/562278-governors-races-see-flood-of-pro-trump-candidates