Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 02:27 Hits: 5

Pfizer is expected to brief U.S. health officials on the need for a COVID-19 booster shot in the upcoming days, several sources told ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/562421-pfizer-to-brief-us-health-officials-on-booster-shot-report