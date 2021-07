Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 03:06 Hits: 9

A California event center has dropped plans to host GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz (Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) for an event on their "America First Tour" after finding out the lawmakers were the speakers. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/562422-california-event-center-drops-plans-to-host-gaetz-greenes-america-first