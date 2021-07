Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 14:32 Hits: 6

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) is urging President Biden to back filibuster changes to allow Democrats to pass their key election reform measures with only Democratic support.In an interview with Politico, Clyburn said Biden should “...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/562384-clyburn-urges-biden-to-back-filibuster-changes-for-election-reform