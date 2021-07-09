Buying Democracy In a Good Way

Articles

Published on Friday, 09 July 2021

‘We Can Make Voting Rights About Money’

Essayist Brian Beutler tweeted something this week that got me thinking about ways the Democrats can get around a Republican filibuster on voting rights: Make it about money.

The key problem facing any voting rights measure is that the Republicans are determined to filibuster anything that limits the ability of states to suppress the vote or gerrymander congressional and legislative districts.

At the moment, at least two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, seem unwilling to go along with voting to weaken the filibuster to allow voting rights measures to pass with a simple majority.

As a result, it is hard to see how anything can pass.

Suppose the next reconciliation bill included a provision that gave $1,000 per person to every adult living in a state where the districts are drawn by an independent commission.

But, the Democrats can pass bills that involve appropriations with a simple majority through the reconciliation process. This is where the point that Brian made comes in. We can make voting rights about money.

Suppose the next reconciliation bill included a provision that gave $1,000 per person to every adult living in a state where:

Districts are drawn by an independent commission

Basic provisions of access are guaranteed (e.g. two weeks of early voting, no-excuse absentee voting)

Elections are run by career civil servants and cannot be overturned by elected officials

We should probably throw in some provisions about mandatory five-year prison terms for harassing or threatening election officials.

This is a straight-up appropriation bill. It’s not telling states what they have to do, so it should pass muster for reconciliation. It may be the case that Republican states will still insist on their voter suppression measures and rigged districts, and will look to blow off the money, as they did with Medicaid expansion. But this would be a very different story.

Medicaid expansion was largely seen as benefitting poor people and people of color. In this case, the issue is $1,000 that would go directly into the pocket of real Americans. It should be a great election issue that Republican governors and legislators pulled $1,000 out of their pockets so that they could rig the elections and keep their friends in office.

I suppose the Republicans can argue that voter suppression and gerrymandered districts are a matter of basic rights that are more important than money. But I’m not sure that would be a winning position.

In any case, I really would love to find out.

This article first appeared on the blog of the Center for Economic and Policy Research.

