What awaits Congress before summer recess

Both chambers are expected to debate and vote on a fiscal 2022 budget resolution with reconciliation instructions, while the Senate is planning to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure package and the debt limit suspension set to expire at the end of the month. CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and Niels Lesniewski discuss everything to look out for in a packed July.

