Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 20:53 Hits: 4

President Biden's sweeping executive order on competition targets industries from banking and airlines to technology and health care, declaring war on corporations over anti-competitive practices.It aims to encoura...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/562320-non-competes-banks-and-farms-five-key-elements-of-bidens-executive