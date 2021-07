Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 01:42 Hits: 7

A Michigan mayor is defending his use of $4,500 in campaign funds to help pay for his daughter's wedding, arguing that the celebration doubled as a campaign event. According to local ...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/562369-michigan-mayor-defends-using-campaign-money-to-pay-for-part-of