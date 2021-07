Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 23:10 Hits: 12

A Florida law that was repealed more than a decade ago could have potentially helped prevent the Surfside condominium collapse, according to the state lawmaker whos sponsored the bill.Former Florida state Rep. Juli...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/562184-former-lawmaker-says-repealed-florida-law-could-have-prevented-surfside