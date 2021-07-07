The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Supreme Court: It’s all about the politics

Supreme Court justices like to portray themselves as legal actors, not political ones, but the high court has never been able to stay out of the public arena. That was certainly the case for the term that just ended, and it is certainly the case for the term to come.

CQ Roll Call senior writer Todd Ruger joins us on the Political Theater podcast to discuss the court’s recent decisions, its upcoming ones and the effect that Congress and the president have on the institution.

Show Notes:

