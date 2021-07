Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 21:07 Hits: 13

President Biden plans to sign an executive order to crack down on noncompete agreements used by employers to prevent their employees from moving to rival firms, the White House announced Wednesday.The president's o...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/561954-biden-to-issue-executive-order-to-curtail-non-compete-clauses