Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 21:49 Hits: 4

A stark divide in the vaccination rates of blue and red states has grown more prominent in recent months, imperiling a full national recovery.While a partisan divide fueled in large part by former President Trump h...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/561756-risks-rise-as-vaccination-gap-with-trump-counties-grows-wider