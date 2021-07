Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 13:16 Hits: 0

More than 125 people who attended a summer camp run by a church in Texas have tested positive for COVID-19, according to its pastor.Bruce Wesley, the lead pastor of Clear Creek Community Church, said the outbreak s...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/561614-125-covid-19-cases-linked-to-texas-church-summer-camp