Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021 19:38 Hits: 18

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said Sunday that former President Trump could be called to testify before the new House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack "if that's what it takes."“Oh, if it comes to that...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/561534-clyburn-trump-could-be-called-to-testify-before-capitol-riot-panel