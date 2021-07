Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 16:00 Hits: 4

Trump and his policies were clickbait on steroids for the left and no one has fully replaced him.

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/561263-have-tucker-carlson-and-ron-desantis-filled-the-trump-void-for-the-left