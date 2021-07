Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 18:12 Hits: 3

Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) and Jamie Raskin (Md.) are urging the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) to reconsider a one-month ban it placed on U.S. star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson following a positive marijuana test.“We urge...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/561475-ocascio-cortez-raskin-call-on-us-anti-doping-agency-to-reconsider-sprinters