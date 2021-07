Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 15:29 Hits: 13

Russia has recorded its highest number of daily coronavirus deaths for the fifth consecutive day as the country faces another COVID-19 surge.Authorities recorded 697 deaths on Saturday from the c...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/russia/561464-russia-death-toll-reaches-daily-record-high-for-fifth-day-in-a