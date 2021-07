Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 17:12 Hits: 13

California voters will decide on Sept. 14 whether to allow Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) to serve out the rest of his first term or to oust him from office in a high-stakes recall election.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/561385-six-things-to-watch-as-california-heads-for-recall-election