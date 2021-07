Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 10:05 Hits: 9

For President Biden and former President Trump, it was a tale of two very different weeks.Biden, rebounding from one of the biggest errors of his presidency, flew to Florida to comfort mourning families after the S...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/561404-for-biden-and-trump-a-tale-of-very-different-weeks