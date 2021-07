Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 22:33 Hits: 20

The employment report for June showed the labor market heating up as the summer began with employers adding 850,000 jobs.While it wasn't a pre-Fourth of July fireworks show, Friday's numbers from the L...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/561424-five-takeaways-from-the-june-jobs-report