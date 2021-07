Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 00:35 Hits: 23

Fire officials spent more than five hours Friday putting out a fire that erupted in the Gulf of Mexico that officials with Mexico's state-owned oil company said was due to a pipeline leak.Videos of the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/equilibrium-sustainability/561443-giant-fire-erupts-in-gulf-after-pipeline-leak