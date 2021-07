Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 17:46 Hits: 1

A suspected Capitol rioter showed up at the U.S.-Mexico border during this week's visit by Republican lawmakers, telling them he was an "independent journalist" with Border Network News, CNN ...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/561361-suspected-capitol-rioter-at-border-during-republican-lawmakers