Photos of the week ending July 2, 2021

It was a hot week in Washington, but it coincidentally cooled off after Congress left town for the Independence Day recess.

Here’s a look at the week in photos through the lenses of CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists:

U.S. Park Police Officer Robert Marcoux of the horse-mounted patrol tends Monday to his partner, Mo, on the National Mall. Marcoux is getting Mo acclimated to the heat ahead of July Fourth weekend duty. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Climate activists demonstrate Monday in Lafayette Square. The Sunrise Movement organized the “No Climate, No Deal” rally to urge President Joe Biden to uphold climate commitments made in his infrastructure proposal and to enact more climate and justice initiatives. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)A House staffer carries fans through the Longworth Building on Tuesday as temperatures in Washington headed into the mid-90s. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)House Transportation and Infrastructure Chair Peter DeFazio is joined by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House Democrats at a news conference Wednesday on legislation known as the INVEST in America Act. The House passed the bill Thursday by a vote of 221-201. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks talks with Capitol Police officers Wednesday before the House voted to create select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Brooks joined all but two of his Republican colleagues in voting against the measure. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries arrives Wednesday for the Jan. 6 select committee vote. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Pelosi enters the House gallery Wednesday as California Rep. Norma G. Torres hugs MPD Officer Michael Fanone during the vote on the Jan. 6 committee. Also present are, from right, Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, California Rep. Eric Swalwell , and Gladys Sicknick and Sandra Garza — the mother and partner of the late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died shortly after the Jan. 6 attack. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie runs up the House steps Thursday on his way to the last votes of the week before the July Fourth recess. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Assistant Speaker Katherine M. Clark takes a selfie Thursday with other House members of the Democratic Women’s Conference at a news conference about the care economy. The group is pushing for the inclusion of funding for child care, eduction and senior care in infrastructure legislation. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell talks with a reporter Thursday before being driven away after the last votes before the July Fourth recess. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

