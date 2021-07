Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 18:42 Hits: 11

New York City prosecutors on Thursday charged the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, with various fraud and conspiracy charges.Weisselberg, who turned himself in earlie...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/561176-trump-exec-weisselberg-pleads-not-guilty