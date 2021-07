Articles

Only two of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection, Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), backed creating a select committee to investigate the attack on the Capitol....

