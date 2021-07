Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 16:55 Hits: 0

Former President Trump is the fourth-lowest-ranking U.S. president, according to C-SPAN's 2021 President Historians Survey.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/560926-trump-ranked-fourth-from-worst-in-c-spans-2021-presidential-rankings