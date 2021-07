Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 01:33 Hits: 5

Criminal indictments have been filed against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, by a grand jury in Manhattan on Wednesday, sources familiar with the case told multiple news or...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/561051-trump-org-cfo-indicted-by-new-york-grand-jury-reports