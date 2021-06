Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 28 June 2021 01:17 Hits: 6

Automaker Toyota defended its donations to Republican lawmakers who voted against certifying the results of the 2020 election, saying it did not believe it was "appropriate to judge members of Congress" for that one vote....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/automobiles/560472-toyota-defends-donations-to-lawmakers-who-objected-to