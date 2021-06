Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021 23:03 Hits: 10

New York prosecutors have given former President Trump's attorneys until Monday afternoon to provide an argument as to why the Trump Organization should not face criminal charges, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/legal/560465-ny-prosecutors-give-trump-org-lawyers-monday-deadline-to-say-why-it-shouldnt-face