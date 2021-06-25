CQ Future: Ransomware attacks

Articles

Ransomware attacks, in which hackers shut down computer systems and demand payment to undo the damage, are growing more brazen. The attacks have hit local governments as well as companies. Will the U.S. be able to get a handle on this growing problem?

CQ Roll Call’s Shawn Zeller talks with Rep. Jim Langevin, a Rhode Island Democrat who serves on the Homeland Security Committee’s cybersecurity panel and co-chaired a congressional commission two years ago that sought collaboration between the public and private sectors in fighting the hackers.

