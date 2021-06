Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday said the House will not vote on a bipartisan infrastructure deal until the Senate also passes a larger package of Democratic priorities that can evade a GOP filibuster.Pelosi's remarks are meant to assuage...

