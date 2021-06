Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 19:04 Hits: 1

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) criticized the bipartisan infrastructure proposal shortly after President Biden confirmed the deal Thursday, condemning the lack of diversity among the Senate negotiators.“The diversity...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/560099-ocasio-cortez-criticizes-bipartisan-deal