Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 18:42 Hits: 1

The victims of a fatal knife attack in Germany on Friday were all women, according to police. Three women were killed and five others were seriously injured after a 24-year-old man w...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/560391-victims-all-women-in-germany-stabbing