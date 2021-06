Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 21:00 Hits: 7

Health experts are calling on the Biden administration to do more to encourage and promote the use of vaccine mandates and passports.So far, the White House has stayed out of what they view as an issue for private...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/560328-white-house-faces-calls-to-embrace-vaccine-passports