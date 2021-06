Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021 02:30 Hits: 9

Jacob Anthony Chansley, the Jan. 6 Capitol rioter known as "QAnon Shaman," is set to take a competency exam in a Colorado federal prison. In a court fi...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/560415-qanon-shaman-set-to-take-competency-exam-in-colorado-federal-prison