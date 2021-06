Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 17:33 Hits: 3

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Friday poured cold water on a $579 billion bipartisan infrastructure deal struck by the White House and senators of both parties a day earlier, predicting it would not pass Congress after President...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/560267-mccarthy-pans-deal-biden-gave-gop-whiplash