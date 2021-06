Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 19:59 Hits: 8

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison on Friday afternoon for the murder of George Floyd last May.Handed down by Hennepin County Distric...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/560112-chauvin-sentenced-to-prison-for-murder-of-george-floyd