Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 19:30 Hits: 0

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said on Thursday that it was "inevitable" that Democrats would move forward with a separate, Democrat-only infrastructure package - it was just a question of what the size and scope w...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/560110-manchin-says-democratic-only-infrastructure-bill-inevitable