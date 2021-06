Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 15:50 Hits: 0

Ashraf Ghani will meet with President Joe Biden to discuss long-term military assistance to follow the withdrawal of all American forces from Afghanistan this fall.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/X3ZjQhm7jPs/