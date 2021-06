Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 14:09 Hits: 0

President Joe Biden is set to nominate the chief executive of the U.S.-Russia Foundation and a former National Security Council official on Russia to be the assistant secretary of defense for...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/nxJ5ZfqlVGU/