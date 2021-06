Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 16:28 Hits: 0

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is challenging rank-and-file Democrats to get more aggressive in selling voters back home on President Biden’s economic agenda, specifically touting a provision providing thousands of dollars to working families...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/559838-pelosi-challenges-democrats-on-economic-messaging