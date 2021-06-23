Lawmaker on Vanessa Guillén Act: ‘When we have a system that fails victims, everyone is failed’

Articles

Rep. Michael R. Turner, R-Ohio, became emotional while talking about incidents of sexual assault in the military during a news conference introducing the Vanessa Guillén Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act.

The bill, co-sponsored by Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier of California, would take the handling of sexual assault and other major crimes out of the chain of command and put it into the hands of military attorneys.

Watch the video for his full comments on the bipartisan effort and incidents of sexual assault in the military within his own district.

