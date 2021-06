Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 21:59 Hits: 6

Britney Spears eviscerated her more than decadelong conservatorship in scorching remarksĀ to a judge on Wednesday, saying she's been "traumatized" and left in "shock" by it.The "Toxic" singer was heard via a remote...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/559945-britney-spears-asks-judge-to-end-conservatorship