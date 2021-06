Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 17:00 Hits: 4

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said on Wednesday that he is "tired of talking about" Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), amid simmering frustrations within the party between progressives and centrists....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/559853-sanders-says-hes-tired-of-talking-about-manchin-sinema