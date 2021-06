Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 17:01 Hits: 7

President Biden plans to fire Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Mark Calabria after the Supreme Court struck down a protection against his dismissal Wednesday, a White House official told The Hill....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/559852-biden-will-fire-fhfa-director-after-supreme-court-removes-restriction