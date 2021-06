Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 23:13 Hits: 0

The Democrats' investigative strategy surrounding the Capitol attack of Jan. 6 was thrown into confusion on Tuesday night after party sources mistakenly reported that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was forming a select committee to probe the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/559723-pelosi-quashes-reports-on-jan-6-select-committee