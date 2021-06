Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 19:32 Hits: 0

A group of Senate Republicans on Monday sent a letter to the acting director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to raise concerns that two of the agency's recently proposed gun rules co...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/559450-senate-republicans-newly-proposed-atf-rules-could-pave-way-for-national-gun