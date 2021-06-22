Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 5
John Rogers Jr., the co-CEO of Ariel Investments, the oldest Black-owned asset management firm, and Robert Smith, Vista Equity’s CEO and the wealthiest Black person in America, talk about Black banks and the challenges of digitalization.
Show Notes:
The post John Rogers Jr. and Robert Smith on Black banks and the digital economy appeared first on Roll Call.
Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/fintech-beat/john-rogers-jr-and-robert-smith-on-black-banks-and-the-digital-economy/