Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 13:38 Hits: 2

Former President Trump reportedly suggested sending Americans infected with COVID-19 to Guantanamo Bay in an effort to stem the rapidly growing number of cases on U.S. soil in the early days of the pandemic, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/559369-trump-discussed-sending-infected-americans-to-guantanamo-bay-book