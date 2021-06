Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 21:53 Hits: 6

Catholic bishops who voted to advance an effort that could deny President Biden Communion over his stance on abortion are being accused of hypocrisy by critics of the decision.Biden, just the second Catholic U.S. p...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/559491-move-by-catholic-bishops-against-biden-brings-howls-of-hypocrisy